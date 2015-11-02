Serie A Review: Empoli win, Samp held

Riccardo Saponara struck the only goal of the game as Empoli overcame Palermo 1-0 away from home in Serie A on Monday.

The former AC Milan midfielder struck the winner in the 53rd minute with a low free-kick from the edge of the box which crept under the jumping wall and into the bottom-left corner.

Victory lifts Empoli to 12th, a point and a place above Chievo who drew 1-1 at home with Sampdoria.

Eder struck for Samp in the eighth minute - a cool finish for his ninth goal in 11 league outings - but the points were shared as Roberto Inglese controlled Riccardo Meggiorini's cross and fired home from close range 10 minutes prior to half-time.