Serie A Review: Ten-man Fiorentina held to draw

Fiorentina were unable to cement their grip on third place in Serie A as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bologna having been reduced to 10 men.

The drama all came during a crazy six-minute period in the second half that produced a red card and both goals.

Fiorentina's Matias Fernandez was sent off after 57 minutes after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Domenico Maietta just 10 minutes after getting his first.

But Paulo Sousa's men scored almost immediately when Cristian Tello's cross fed Federico Bernardeschi and the winger found the bottom corner with his left foot for his first Serie A goal of the season.

Bologna, though, levelled on 63 minutes when Emanuele Giaccherini struck past Ciprian Tatarusanu for his sixth league goal of the campaign after good play on the right from Godfred Donsah created the opportunity.

Fiorentina have now only won one of their last six league games away from home and the draw means Inter can move above them into third if they beat bottom club Verona on Sunday. Bologna stay 10th in the standings.

Saturday's other game saw Genoa hold Lazio to a 0-0 draw at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The visitors came closest to scoring in the first half when Stefano Mauri hit the crossbar with a header from Danilo Cataldi's corner.

The draw means Lazio stay ninth in the table, missing the chance to move above Sassuolo and Empoli into seventh spot. Stefano Pioli's men, who finished third last season, have failed to score in their last three Serie A matches. Genoa edge up to 15th after their third draw in the last four league matches.