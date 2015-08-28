Settled Bale in the hunt for more titles at Real

After a difficult second season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gareth Bale has reiterated he is settled at Real Madrid and determined to win more trophies.

Bale, a reported transfer target for Manchester United, triumphed with Real in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey during his first campaign at the club, but could only watch on last term as bitter rivals Barcelona completed the treble.

Rafael Benitez's men made a lacklustre start to the new La Liga season by drawing 0-0 with Sporting Gijon last weekend, with Bale keen to make amends against Real Betis on Saturday and kick-start their chase for silverware in 2015-16.

"The team is very united and we all have the same objective: win loads of titles," Bale told Real's official website as he spoke Spanish for the first time during a media interview

"We aren't happy about the Sporting result or performance, but we're excited for the first home game and we want to beat Betis and play well for our supporters.

"The supporters treat me well and playing for Real Madrid is a dream come true for me. I give my all for this shirt and these fans and I love Madrid.

"For me, the greatest moments were winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and I'm certain we'll win more titles in the future – that's why we're all here."