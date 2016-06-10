Sevilla announce Kiyotake signing

Sevilla have announced the signing of Japan international Hiroshi Kiyotake from Hannover.

The 26-year-old has agreed to join the Europa League winners on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

"Sevilla and Hannover have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hiroshi Kiyotake," the Liga club confirmed on Friday.

"Subject to the Japan international passing his international clearance and signing a contract, he will be linked to the club for the next four seasons."

Kiyotake, who has impressed during his two seasons with Hannover since joining from Nurnberg, represents a possible replacement for Ever Banega, who is set to join Inter.

Sevilla earlier confirmed that they have completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Getafe on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who emerged through the Real Madrid youth system, completed a medical and signed a contract after Sevilla reached an agreement with Getafe late on Thursday.