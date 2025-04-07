Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has given agreement to join

By published

Arsenal have ramped up interest in Viktor Gyokeres since Andrea Berta joined as sporting director, with the Swede looking to move this summer

Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres has impressed hugely in Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a nod of approval from Viktor Gyokeres to join this summer.

The Gunners' search for a new striker is well documented with Kai Havertz out for the season with a hamstring injury, Gabriel Jesus suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage and manager Mikel Arteta overseeing his side struggle to score goals for long periods this season.

While plenty have been linked, however, talks of Sporting frontman Gyokeres – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – have ramped up in recent weeks, with the arrival of Andrea Berta as Arsenal's new sporting director.

Viktor Gyokeres has recently had talks with Arsenal over a move this summer

 (R) Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick with (L) new Sporting Director Andrea Berta at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 30, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal recently installed Andrea Berta (left) as sporting director (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It was reported recently that Gyokeres’ agent Hasan Cetinkaya, who is a friend of Arteta, met up with Berta over a potential move to N5 this summer.

Following stories from the BBC that Sporting will accept as little as £62 million for their prized no.9, the 26-year-old represents a cut-price alternative to his countryman Alexander Isak, who Newcastle United value at double.

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is worth double Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

After talks with the player, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, has reported that Gyokeres likes what Arseanl are offering and has shown “desire” to become a part of it.

Sport Witness relays that the forward “is keen to get a deal over the line” and has “already given a yes” – suggesting that personal terms are close to being agreed with the star.

It's also noted that Gyokeres was a choice ahead of the likes of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal pushed to sign in January – but one caveat is that Sporting apparently, “only intend to announce any transfer from July onwards,” so that they can make sale in a new financial year.

Gyokeres has been a palpable hit in Lisbon, netting 30 goals in just 26 league games this term and adding another six in eight in Europe. FourFourTwo understands, meanwhile, that though the former Coventry City star is high up in Berta's thinking, a deal may be further away than first meets the eye.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon

Gyokeres has been a big hit in Portugal (Image credit: Alamy)

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, recently claimed in a Q&A while talking about Arsenal's interest in Nico Williams that, “you’d be more surprised if meetings with the representatives of targets were not happening”.

Certainly, Gyokeres is an option but with Berta working in tandem with Arteta, FourFourTwo understands that the pair are parallel on Arsenal's hierarchy and that ultimately, a joint decision will be made by the pair over who to sign this summer.

Arteta has favoured the likes of Sesko and Isak in the past and may not be quite as persuaded as Berta is by Gyokeres – leaving the player as a backup plan, should the North Londoners fail to land bigger targets.

The Swede is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Real Madrid this week when Champions League action returns.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

