Sevilla condemn supporter violence after clashes with Juventus fans

Sevilla have expressed their "strongest disgust" following violent clashes between alleged rival fan groups ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus.

Images and mobile phone footage emerged showing hundreds of individuals running down Avenida Reyes Catolicos in the centre of the city at around 01:00 local time, before they head towards a bar on the corner of the street.

In one recording, a bystander can be seen fleeing through a side door after dozens of the perpetrators entered the bar, where it is claimed that a fight took place between Sevilla and Juve fans.

One man was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious condition, after sustaining a stab wound, police are reported to have told local media. Two other individuals required medical treatment.

The Andalusian club have since issued a statement to condemn the violence and have vowed to work alongside police and security forces to identify the perpetrators.

The statement read: "Following the latest media reports, Sevilla FC want to show our strongest disgust and condemnation of the disgraceful events that took place on Monday night, in which supposed supporters of Sevilla took part in a serious fight with Juventus fans on Avenida Reyes Catolicos.

"At the same time, we wish to put at the disposal of the police and authorities everything that might be required in order to clarify the facts.

"In this sense, the club wants to make it clear that these so-called sevillistas do not at all represent the values of tolerance and respect of the club.

"Sevilla have, furthermore, asked the police authorities for all the information they have about the perpetrators to find out if any are members of the club, in which case we will proceed with the application of internal disciplinary regulations.

"Sevilla have worked hard to earn a place among the great teams of Europe and we cannot allow incidents like this to tarnish the image of a club that is more than 125 years old, which is fortunately now in one of the brightest moments of its long history.

"Lastly, Sevilla asks all of our fan groups, as well as the individual sevillistas, to condemn the unfortunate events that have occurred."

Sevilla face Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday, knowing that a win will guarantee top spot in Group H with one game to play.