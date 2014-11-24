Shakhtar coach Lucescu wary of Athletic

The Liga club have taken just one point from their four Group H fixtures so far, and travel to Lviv on Tuesday having lost their last three Champions League games.

By contrast, Shakhtar need just a point from this week's clash to ensure their passage to the last 16 after racking up 12 goals in beating BATE home and away.

However, Lucescu has warned his team against complacency.

"It doesn't matter that Athletic don't have chances in the group," he said. "Any team has motivation in the Champions League as they fight for their name and image of the club.

"I'm sure they will give 100 per cent tomorrow.

"The fact that they brought all their best players here between important league games proves my words."

Shakhtar will be without central defender Ivan Ordets due to a foot injury, but Aleksandr Kuchar is ready to step in having returned to action in last Friday's 2-0 win at Karpaty.