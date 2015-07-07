Shamrock Rovers 3 Progres Niederkorn 0: Waters at the double
Shamrock Rovers progressed in Europa League qualifying, as Kieran Waters' brace helped earn a 3-0 win over Progres Niederkorn.
Kieran Waters scored twice as Shamrock Rovers defeated Progres Niederkorn 3-0 to reach the second round of UEFA Europa League qualifying.
The Republic of Ireland side, who drew 0-0 in Luxembourg in last week's first leg, were 2-0 up by the break thanks to goals from David Webster and Waters.
Pat Fenlon's men then put the tie beyond doubt in the 57th minute as Waters side-footed hom his second of the night at the Tallaght Stadium.
