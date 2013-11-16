Shaqiri hails 'amazing' coach Guardiola

The 22-year-old has made six Bundesliga appearances since the Spaniard took the reins from Jupp Heynckes at the start of the season, also netting against Freiburg on August 27.

The German and European title holders have made a fine start to the campaign and currently lead the league, four points clear of Borussia Dortmund, as well as having already qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with two games left to play.

And Switzerland international Shaqiri feels that former Barcelona boss Guardiola is already making a huge impact.

"I think that Pep Guardiola is a very good trainer, he's a young trainer and I think he is an amazing trainer. He won every title in Spain, he won the Champions League and he's won a lot of titles," he said.

"I think he is the perfect trainer for Bayern Munich and we have a lot of fun in training, which is very important, we have a lot of fun in games, so I think he is the perfect trainer.

"I think the people see that we are very good at the moment, we play our own game and we win. It is important that in the end we must win the title and when we play like we are now, I think we will win a lot of titles, like last year."

The German side will now look to continue their dominance when they visit rivals Dortmund on November 23.