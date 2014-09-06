Shaqiri reveals failed Liverpool approach

The Switzerland international was linked with a move to Anfield before switching to the German champions from Basel in 2012.

Shaqiri has collected two Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League and two DFB-Pokals since moving to the Allianz Arena, but has not been a regular starter due to the presence of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

That led to speculation that the 22-year-old may seek to leave Bavaria, and a rumours of a transfer to Liverpool resurfaced in the close-season.

And Shaqiri has now revealed that the Premier League giants made an offer for his services, but Bayern were unwilling sellers.

"Liverpool made a bid for me before the World Cup but Bayern put their foot down and told me, 'We're not going to sell you'," he said ahead of Switzerland's Euro 2016 qualifying opener with England on Monday.

"My contract runs until 2016 and I could possibly extend it. I will consider my decision during the winter break."

Shaqiri's immediate focus is on his country's clash with Roy Hodgson's men in Basle on Monday.

He added: "I expect England to come over with a lot of young players who aren't yet so well known. They will want to repair the damage after not doing well at the World Cup finals.

"They will come over to Switzerland looking to win. But we will play our normal game - and we'll be going for victory too."