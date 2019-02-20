Shearer reveals Arsenal legend would have been his dream strike partner

Shearer scored 260 goals during his career for Blackburn and Newcastle United, while the Frenchman plundered 175 in 257 league games for the Gunners.

But Henry’s ability to create opportunities, as well as finish them, would have made him Shearer’s foil of choice.

"Skill, grace, goals, touch, technique, pace, strength; Thierry had all of that," he told the Premier League.

"Thierry could cut in off the left or in off the right, or if you wanted him to play centre-forward he could do that.

"He had 74 assists as well, so as well as banging goals in he could create them too. He was absolutely outstanding.

"If I could have played alongside anyone it would be him, because he was also an assist machine.

"He was superb at gliding past people, and from a purely selfish point of view he would have set me up for a lot of goals."