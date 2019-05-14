Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder named LMA Manager of the Year

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been named League Managers Association Manager of the Year, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola earlier confirmed as Premier League Manager of the Year.

City beat Brighton on Sunday to secure the title ahead of rivals Liverpool by just one point after what had been one of the most closely-fought contests of recent seasons.

Having also won the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign, Guardiola’s side could complete a clean sweep of all three domestic honours when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

One. Of. Our. Own.— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) May 14, 2019

Guardiola topped the vote ahead of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

Wilder, though, was chosen as the recipient of the LMA Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, an accolade voted for by managers across all the divisions.

The Sheffield United boss guided his side back into the top flight as Championship runners-up behind Norwich.

The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year 2018/19 goes to Chris Wilder @SUFC_tweets#LMAAwards— LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 14, 2019

“To be voted for by your peers to get this award is just unbelievable and caps off an incredible season for me and everybody at Sheffield United,” Wilder said on stage after collecting the award from the former Manchester United boss.

“I would like to think we have struck a blow for recruitment, training ground, teaching and all the other stuff which goes on behind the scenes – there is no cheque book culture.”

Wilder, who took over the Blades when they were in League One, added: “It just shows you this can happen, it is dreams, inspiration for everybody.

On this day 3 years ago Chris Wilder came home and was joined by Alan Knill at the helm of United’s management team 🙌🏻— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) May 12, 2019

“There is a pathway through for all of us and hopefully it has shown the way for everybody else.”

On the challenges ahead, Wilder said: “If we can stay in the Premier League, that would be fantastic.

“It is an exciting and unbelievable experience we are going into.”

"It’s an honour to receive this award"— Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2019

Following confirmation of winning the LMA Premier League award for the second year running, Guardiola had earlier given a brief message by video, in which the Spaniard paid tribute to the efforts of his players and backroom staff.

“I want to share it with my players because they are the artists of everything, to my staff because we fought a lot (against) all the managers in the Premier League, especially Jurgen Klopp, an incredible contender to face till the end,” the City manager said.

“It was a pleasure to play against all of them and hopefully next season we can see each other and do big, big battles again to win an incredible Premier League title.”

It's an honour to receive this award.But the merit goes to the entire team, the players and the staff.Thanks to all! https://t.co/ciEHdhqtBk— PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 14, 2019

The LMA League One Manager of the Year award went to Luton’s Mick Harford, who stepped down from his caretaker role at the end of the season, with Graeme Jones set to take charge.

Danny Cowley collected the League Two award after Lincoln claimed the title with 85 points.

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro was named the FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Year, while Karen Hills of Tottenham received the FA Women’s Championship award.

The LMA presents Richard Scudamore with an LMA Special Recognition Award @premierleague#LMAAwards— LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 14, 2019

Outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore was given the LMA’s Special Recognition Award, having recently stood down following 19 years in the role.

John Still was presented with the LMA’s Special Achievement Award following his long career which included spells at the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Peterborough, Barnet and Luton.

The LMA Service to Football Award went to Pat Godbold of Ipswich.