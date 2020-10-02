Sheffield United complete club-record £23.5million deal for Rhian Brewster

Sheffield United have completed the permanent signing of striker Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for a club-record fee.

England Under-21s striker Brewster, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea, has agreed a five-year deal after the two clubs agreed a fee understood to be £23.5million.

“United have again smashed the club’s record transfer fee to secure the services of the sought-after striker, patiently fighting off competition from Premier League rivals in the process,” the Blades said on their official website.

"I just can't wait to get started." 😍— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020

“Brewster has penned a five-year deal at Bramall Lane, with United agreeing a substantial, undisclosed fee with Liverpool for the services of the England Under-21 international and it’s a piece of business that has left Chris Wilder delighted.”

Blades boss Wilder said: “At the top of the pitch we have one of the country’s hottest properties from Liverpool and for him to sign permanent here is fantastic for everyone concerned.

“There has been a lot of interest in him over the summer, a lot of speculation about who we were going for, but he has been our number one target and I am delighted to have secured his services.”

Rhian Brewster is a Blade. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/rqrIZMHB5b— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020

Brewster joined Liverpool from Chelsea’s youth set-up in 2015 and was included in Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad for their Premier League game against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The 20-year-old, who signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in June 2018, made four cup appearances for Klopp’s side last season and in January went out on loan to Swansea, where he scored 11 goals in 22 appearances.

As part of the deal Liverpool have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back option which will be active for the next three seasons.

Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals for Swansea last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brewster’s last appearance for Liverpool was in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the end of August, with his missed penalty in the shoot-out giving the Gunners victory.

While highly-rated at Anfield, his pathway to the first team has been hindered.

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane play virtually every week and Divock Origi and new signing Diogo Jota remain ahead of him in the pecking order.