Sheffield United probing video purporting to show Oli McBurnie in confrontation
By PA Staff
Sheffield United are investigating after a video was widely circulated on social media purporting to show striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a man in the street.
The footage, which has been viewed almost a million times, shows a short confrontation and shouting during which a mobile phone appears to be knocked out of someone’s hand before it is stamped on.
The relegated Premier League club said in a statement: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”
North Yorkshire Police said the incident, reported to have been filmed in Knaresborough, had not been reported to its officers.
A spokeswoman said: “We would encourage anyone involved in this incident to report it to the police so the circumstances surrounding the incident can be established and support offered to the victim.”
Scotland international McBurnie was last year fined £28,500 for drink-driving after a police officer spotted him reaching an “idiotic” speed in his high-powered Audi.
The 24-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he admitted the charge and was banned from the roads for 12 months.
Police stopped the £17.5million player in his black Audi R8 near his home in Garforth, Leeds, in the early hours of October 2019.
