Sherwood refuses to give up after another defeat

Tim Sherwood says he does not fear the sack, despite Aston Villa languishing in the relegation zone following another defeat.

Villa fell to their eighth league loss after they were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City on Saturday, having collected just one point from their past nine games.

However, Sherwood remained defiant at full-time, joking he would avoid speaking to the board, should they try to contact him.

"I'll just turn my phone off," the 46-year-old manager said.

"Am I going to be in the job next week? I'm not the person to ask. I feel like the club is in a hole.

"I will continue to do my best for the club and that's to try and get the best out of the players we have. I'll work hard, making myself ill doing it and I'll continue to do that, no problem.

"If we can get a result, get a bit of confidence, then that can change anything. It ain't an easy job this but it's one I love and I'm not going to give it up easily."

Sherwood believes it is up to his players to show character and turn the results around, with the Villa Park club stranded four points from safety.

"I'm not playing. It's up to them to go out there and be brave enough and show what they can do," he added.

"They show a lot of quality on the training field so they have to start showing it here, under a pressurised situation."