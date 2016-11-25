Sigurdsson calm ahead of Swansea relegation scraps

Gylfi Sigurdsson does not think Swansea City's upcoming fixtures will necessarily define the Premier League strugglers' campaign.

Bob Bradley is still searching for his first win as manager after replacing Francesco Guidolin last month and Swansea find themselves at the foot of the table ahead of hosting fifth-bottom Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Matches with similarly lowly Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also on the agenda in December but Sigurdsson wants his team-mates to remain calm and not view the pre-Christmas period as a make-or-break one.

"Of course it's very important to beat the teams around you but in every game you've got a chance of getting three points," the Iceland international told Omnisport.

"In this league you can beat anyone and you can lose to anyone. It's such a difficult league to work out where you are going to get points

"We can't look too far ahead. We've just got to make sure that on Saturday against Crystal Palace we try our best to get three points.

"If we do that, then great and we can move on and build on that."

Sigurdsson is enjoying life under Bradley and insists spirits are high in the Swansea camp, despite Seamus Coleman's late equaliser for Everton last weekend cancelling out his 41st-minute penalty and standing as the club's latest setback.

"The training is a lot different from what it was," he said. "Of course, it differs from each manager but the boys are really happy with him and it's down to us now to get results for him and the club because we desperately need points.

"We don't need to be keeping the morale up – it's very good within the squad. The boys are really positive still, even though we're in a tough position.

"That's the good thing about this team, I think we showed it last year. Even though we lost seven games in a row we still stuck together and I think we need to do the same thing now.

"It's just about having a little bit more quality on the pitch. We were very close to getting three points against Everton. We're getting closer and I'm pretty sure that as soon as we get the first win things will turn around and we can build a little bit of momentum."