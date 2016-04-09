Sigurdsson is the perfect number 10, says Guidolin

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been labelled "the perfect number 10" by Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin.

Sigurdsson's 11th goal of the season - his fourth in five matches - earned Swansea a first Premier League win over Chelsea on Saturday.

And Guidolin insists the Iceland international's contribution to the team cannot be underestimated.

"He is very important for me and for the team. He's an important player of the Premier League," he told his post-match news conference.

"I hope to have the possibility to work with him in the future because, for me, he is the perfect number 10.

"He is a player for the team, he runs very much, he is a good striker, he can play in midfield and he can change position. Two months ago I said he can score 15 goals in the season and this is [almost] a reality because now he is on 11.

"For a number 10, this is very important."

Guidolin afforded Jefferson Montero his first start since taking the reins at the Liberty Stadium in January and the Ecuadorian was instrumental in the build-up to the opener.

"Jefferson Montero played well. Now I can say we have another important player with us," he added.

"I am happy for him and for my team because I can choose more solutions.

"I didn't see him before in a game but today I am happy because he played well, with and without the ball. This is important.

"I am happy for Jeff because he is a good guy and he is important for us."

Swansea are reportedly in advanced talks over a takeover, but Guidolin would not be drawn on his own future, adding: "This is not important now. I don't want to speak about this because I spoke enough.

"My position is clear and now I am very happy because three months ago, when I arrived, the situation was not very good and now it's a little bit better."