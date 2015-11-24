Silva, Bony could face Southampton - Pellegrini

David Silva and Wilfried Bony will sit out Manchester City's Champions League match away to Juventus on Wednesday but could return for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Playmaker Silva and centre-forward Bony are unavailable for the game at Juventus Stadium due to ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, as the visitors go in search of a victory that would seal top spot in Group D.

Earning three important points in Turin would come as a welcome tonic following the chastening 4-1 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool on Saturday, after which the team selection and tactics of manager Manuel Pellegrini were called into question.

An unspecified problem will deny Eliaquim Mangala the opportunity to atone for a poor individual display that began with an own-goal last time out, while captain Vincent Kompany (calf) will also be absent at the home of the Serie A title-holders.

Both centre-backs are unlikely to be back to take on Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, while full-back Pablo Zabaleta is also out, having only just returned to the bench against Liverpool from knee ligament damage.

"We have a difficult situation with too many injured," said Pellegrini, who now counts Samir Nasri as a long-term absentee after the French midfielder underwent fresh hamstring surgery.

"In defence, we have Zabaleta, Kompany and Mangala injured. In midfield, Nasri and Silva, while in attack, Bony is out.

"I hope that David could be involved in the game at the weekend. I'm not 100 per cent sure but he has improved a lot in the last two days – I also hope Bony will be fit.

"It will be difficult for Vincent and Mangala to be ready for then and Samir is out for four or five months."

Sergio Aguero came back from his latest injury setback to score a superb individual goal against Liverpool and Pellegrini hopes the Argentina star's persistent fitness woes are behind him.

"Without doubt this team with Sergio is a better team, so of course if he can play all the games it is better for us," he said.

"We play so many games with an important amount of injuries at this stage of the season. We must manage the minutes of all of the players in the squad, not just Sergio."