Silva loving life under Guardiola

David Silva is loving life under Pep Guardiola and believes Manchester City's early season form is a result of the freedom the Catalan affords the team.

Silva has been playing in a slightly deeper role since Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini as the man in charge at the Etihad Stadium, with City having won 10 and drawn one of their 11 competitive matches this season.

The Spain international has been impressive in the early stages of Guardiola's tenure and he says he is enjoying the switch in position and the freedom with which his new manager gives him on the pitch.

"It is true that I am playing some steps further back sometimes because I have to help in the build-up," the midfielder told reporters.

"But Guardiola also gives me freedom to attack and be close to the rival goal, and create chances which is something that I really like. He gives me a lot of freedom and I am very happy playing in this role.

"The manager wants us to control the game, create chances in front of goal, control the rival team with the counter-attacks and be ready to neutralise that. We are doing great and I hope we can continue like that."

At 30, Silva is one of City's more experienced players and he is keen to take on extra responsibility and mentor the club's promising youngsters.

"I am 30 years old now. So young players come to me, like me when I was young, I went to talk with the older guys, because they can help you with the experience they've got. I hope I can help the youngsters as well," Silva added.

"It made me feel very happy and very proud to be the captain against [Manchester] United and even more so in such a big game. I have been here for a while and I feel like I have been here all my life. It's the team I have played the most seasons with. So, being the captain in a derby, it makes me feel very proud.

"On the pitch, I have always had that responsibility to lead the team. But, of course, when you are captain, players, especially the young ones, they look at you more for the things you do on and off the pitch. But I have always been a very calm person."