Simeone accepts criticism for slow Atleti start

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone insists he has no issue with his team being criticised while they wait for a first win of the Liga season.

The Champions League finalists have drawn both of their opening two fixtures, leaving them four points behind title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And, ahead of a trip to Celta Vigo, Simeone suggested any negative assessments of Atleti's start to the campaign are justified.

"It is right that we criticize when you do not achieve the results," he told a press conference. "We need to improve and seek alternatives to start winning again.

"We have a difficult game against a tough rival, but with intense gameplay and good offensive alternatives. We will have to work hard to feel comfortable.

"The pressure is real for both teams. None have achieved victory. Hopefully we can bring the win back to our place."

Simeone also reserved praise for Celta head coach Eduardo Berizzo, praising his side's response to losing key players.

"Berizzo has managed to continually reinvent the team, offsetting departures like Nolito," he added.

"They are a hard-working team that does not depend on one player."