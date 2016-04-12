Simeone is Atletico Madrid's God - Rodriguez

Diego Simeone is a "God" to Atletico Madrid, according to the club's former winger Cristian Rodriguez.

Simeone has been a revelation at the Vicente Calderon since taking over in 2011, establishing the Atletico as one of the forces of Spanish and European football.

The Argentine coach won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Copa del Rey in his early days at the club, before taking out the La Liga title in 2013-14.

In that same season Simeone guided Atletico to the final of the Champions League, but they suffered a 4-1 loss after extra-time to local rivals Real Madrid.

Rodriguez, who played for three years under Simeone after being purchased by the 45-year-old in 2012, says he is like a "God" within the club.

"He put together an excellent coaching staff as well as a very good playing squad," the Uruguay international told Marca.

"He is a coach that demands 100 per cent from you. He really knows how a dressing room should be, and that helps a lot.

"At the club I think he is like a God. Everyone loves and respects him.

"He is a coach that has lifted many trophies as a coach and a trainer. It's like he is untouchable at the club and the people love him."

Atletico face Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday but trail 2-1 to their Spanish counterparts.