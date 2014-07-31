Simeone content with Atletico Madrid workout

The Spanish title-holders, who also reached the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, were held to a goalless draw by America at the Estadio Azteca, before going down to the Liga MX outfit 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Having played their part in the friendly tournament featuring 13 teams, Atletico will now return to Spain ahead of the new domestic campaign, which they will begin with a two-legged Supercopa de Espana tie against city rivals Real Madrid.

And despite seeing his side fail to score for the second game in a row on Wednesday, Simeone feels Atleti are on the right track, pointing to the fact new signings Mario Mandzukic and Antoine Griezmann played no part against America.

"The offensive potential of the team is in Madrid and will surely make us grow," said Simeone.

"But the structure is the most important and ours is solid.

"Today was a good game; we played well as a team."

Simeone also highlighted the significance of America having already returned to league action, adding: "We are starting. We are working from lowest to highest."