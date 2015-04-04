Simeone delighted with ruthless Atletico

Atletico's hopes of retaining their title look slim, but they did their best to put pressure on Barcelona and Real Madrid courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul.

The defending champions had three points effectively secured after 40 minutes, much to the delight of Simeone, who has not given up hope of overtaking city rivals Real in second.

"The best thing of our team was how it took the field, how it interpreted the game and then controlled it," said the Argentine head coach. "That allowed us to handle the match in a calm fashion.

"We need the group to understand that we are going to need everyone and it has to be ready.

"It doesn't matter if it's for 10, 20 or 60 minutes.

"What matters is playing well when we need them because I believe that everyone in the squad is important."

Atletico could find themselves five points adrift of Real again on Sunday should Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Granada, while leaders Barca travel to Celta Vigo.