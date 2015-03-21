Simeone demands more of same from Torres

Torres finally broke his Liga duck at the 10th attempt with a wonderful header from Koke's thrd-minute free-kick at Vicente Calderon.

And Simeone has challenged the former Liverpool and Chelsea man to hit the goal trail as Atletico look to secure their place in the top four.

"It [Torres' performance] was better, [playing] with more coordination with his team-mates," Simeone said.

"We need more of the same. He knows that requirement and he is accustomed to that.

"He lives for goals and needed to score in the league. There's nice competition between him and [fellow striker Mario] Mandzukic, who for us is a decisive player.

"We need Torres to do more of the same."