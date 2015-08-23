Simeone eyes improvement after 'complicated' win

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was pleased to come away with a win in a "complicated" clash against newly promoted Las Palmas.

Antoine Griezmann's 25-yard free-kick in the 15th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Atletico at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday.

Simeone was mostly pleased with Atletico's performance and believes they improved as their league opener went on.

"I think we played a good match, we tried to play all the time and create situations that favoured our forwards," he said.

"In the second half, we were closer [to] finishing plays, in the first we had a lot of possession, but less depth and we are pleased with the first win at home, which is always complicated."

Simeone said it was important for Atletico to improve their play in the attacking third after needing the free-kick to break through.

Griezmann also needed a bit of luck as his effort took a wicked deflection to beat Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

"We could connect quite well through the lines and played quite a lot on the rival's field, I think the first half was played almost entirely on their field," Simeone said.

"We must improve in the depth the team should have, because we are interested in possession but goal bound. We will continue to work on that."

Atletico's next outing is a trip to Sevilla on August 30.