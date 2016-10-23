Simeone frustrated by Atletico's finishing

Diego Simeone rued Atletico Madrid's finishing as Sevilla won 1-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to end their unbeaten start to the season.

Since back-to-back draws against promoted duo Alaves and Leganes at the start of the season, Atletico had been in imperious form in LaLiga, with a 1-1 tie at Barcelona the only time they had dropped points.

But their 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end in Andalusia, as Steven N'Zonzi secured a deserved win for Sevilla, leaving Simeone frustrated.

"They could finish a good scoring chance," the Argentinian said. "I think that we had moments in the first half in which we could have taken the game.

"In the second half, they started better, that is why Tiago came out. The match continued on the same path and then the goal was scored.

"We did not finish well in our chances to score, but that is what we work for. I leave knowing the team played for what we were looking for."