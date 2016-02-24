Simeone: Goals will come for Atletico

Diego Simeone saw no reason for concern after Atletico Madrid were held to a scoreless draw by PSV in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in Eindhoven.

Atletico had a number of chances to net a vital away goal on Wednesday, but Luciano Vietto, Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres all failed to score as the visitors went without goals for a second-consecutive game following the 0-0 draw with Villarreal last weekend.

Simeone was pleased with his side's performance, though, and is confident they will soon start scoring again.

"Goals will come. I'm a patient guy," Simeone told reporters.

"They're a tough opponent and above all quick. But we had clear cut chances. I go home happy.

"I'm relaxed with the fact we have the game at home in the second leg. The boys played a brutal game. They were a very difficult opponent.

"We controlled the second-half and [Jan] Oblak didn't have to do anything.

"We couldn't get a goal, but we’re not out of the tie. When one gives their all, has chances, plays the game in the opponent's half, it makes me happy."

Filipe Luis, meanwhile, was unable to hide his frustration with his side's inability to find the net against PSV.

"We tried, we ran, but we couldn't do it," the Brazilian defender said.

"We did not show coolness in attacking positions and they were good in defence.

"It's evident that we're finding it hard to score, but we're creating chances. We had two really clear cut ones.

"We are still in it for the second leg. We have to win at home, we have no other option. A draw won't be good enough."

The second leg in Madrid will take place on March 15.