Simeone hails Atletico performance

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on his players after Sunday's victory in Seville, describing the match as "one of the best we've played in a long time".

Goals from Koke, Gabi and Jackson Martinez helped Atletico to a comprehensive 3-0 La Liga win at Sevilla, who had only lost once on home soil last season.

Atletico have now won their opening two matches without conceding a goal and Simeone was full of praise post-match.

"From the result, it would seem simple. We were facing a rival that has one of the best teams," Simeone told reporters.

"It can attack on the wings or in the midfield. It defends well.

"But the team's best thing was the high pressure. [Antoine] Griezmann and [Fernando] Torres played a tremendous match in that pressure."

Atletico hit the front via Koke, who broke the deadlock 10 minutes shy of half-time after poking a low first-time effort in past the hosts' goalkeeper Beto.

Gabi doubled the lead with 12 minutes remaining, albeit in fortuitous circumstances after his long-range strike took a deflection off Sevilla defender Grzegorz Krychowiak.

High-profile recruit Jackson Martinez added some gloss to the scoreline with a curled effort in the 85th minute.

Simeone added: "We are improving little by little. The other day [against Las Palmas] it was harder for us.

"Today, there were a few moments of the match where the team did not have control of the game.

"It is possibly one of the best we have played in a long time."