Simeone hints at future Inter role

Diego Simeone may have been touted as a future Premier League manager but the Atletico Madrid boss has hinted Serie A is his preferred destination.

Simeone has turned Atletico into regular title contenders in La Liga and a force to be reckoned with in Europe, their miserly defence seeing them reach the latter stages of the Champions League in recent seasons.

His performances at Vicente Calderon have seen him linked with a host of other clubs, with Chelsea - prior to Antonio Conte's appointment - and Arsenal rumoured to have been monitoring his situation.

However, according to Simeone, a switch to Inter – who he represented as a player – is a more likely option.

"I still speak to Javier Zanetti [Inter's vice-president] on the phone and I am not afraid to say it," he told Mediaset Premium.

"One day I will return to Inter, because I have good memories as a player there and it is my objective as a coach to return."