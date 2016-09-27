Simeone: I am not Griezmann's mentor

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has downplayed his role in Antoine Griezmann's development, but is keen to help the France international fulfil his potential.

Griezmann has developed into one of the best attackers in the game since joining up with Simeone at Atletico in 2014.

The 25-year-old stressed earlier this week that he is keen to keep working with Simeone and feared the Argentinian would leave for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of this season.

Simeone eventually decided to stay put, though, and he is determined to get the best out of his star attacker.

"I don't feel like Griezmann's mentor, I'm just his coach who helps him as a footballer and as a person," the Atletico coach said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

"We're helping an extraordinary footballer reach his full potential and I'm just like any other in achieving that."

Simeone will be hoping Griezmann can build on his fine form this season against Bayern, but the Atletico coach expects a difficult match.

"Bayern are a very competitive team. The team is very similar to the one we played a short time ago," he added.

"I have great respect and admiration for [Carlo] Ancelotti, for the person and for the coach he is. Especially for the high level he has always managed to maintain throughout his career."