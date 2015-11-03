Simeone: It will not be easy for Atletico to reach knockout stages

Diego Simeone admits Atletico Madrid face a tough task to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League after they were held to a scoreless draw by Astana on Tuesday.

The Vicente Calderon side created a number of chances, yet failed to find the net in Kazakhstan and Simeone realises they could now struggle to progress.

"I am not surprised by the final result. I already said before the game that it would be a tough match, but I cannot blame the team for anything," Simeone told beIN Sport.

"The Astana players did well. They are strong and played a high tempo. We created a number of chances to score, but failed to get a goal. But I don't blame anyone. The team worked hard.

"Of course, we have to improve in attack. We need to up our game in the final third.

"I'm not annoyed with my side, but we have to now beat Galatasaray in order to stand a chance. We already said after the loss to Benfica that it would not be easy to qualify."

Atletico have taken seven points from four games and host Galatasaray on November 25.