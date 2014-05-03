Simeone just focusing on one game at a time

The Argentinian's charges hold a three-point lead over Barcelona having played a game fewer, with bitter rivals Real Madrid six behind, although Carlo Ancelotti's men do have a game in hand.

Atletico travel to Levante on Sunday while Real host Valencia, and Simeone insisted his side would not be getting too far ahead of themselves, with a UEFA Champions League final against their city neighbours still to come at the end of the season.

"It is important and logical that after a whole season following this philosophy (game by game), we carry on with it because we haven't won anything yet," he said.

"It's true we've got an important future ahead with a final to play, which is without doubt very remarkable.

"However, we're back to reality which is important for me. La Liga. As I have said consistently, La Liga is daily thing, it is the 'newspaper' for people daily, therefore we will keep following this 'game by game' mentality.

"As I said a long time ago, we depend on us. I just believe in the things I see related to football and when I turn on the TV I see that Levante is a competitive team, so I do not have anything else to comment."