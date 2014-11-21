Simeone: No room for error against Malaga
Diego Simeone has warned Atletico Madrid there is "no room for error" as they look to get back to winning ways against Malaga.
The defending La Liga champions suffered their second top-flight defeat of the season to Real Sociedad immediately before the international break, and host a Malaga side who are high on confidence on Saturday.
Javi Gracia's team have won their last five La Liga outings and sit just two points adrift of fourth-placed Atletico.
And Simeone knows his side will need to be at their best if they are to bounce back from their 2-1 reverse in San Sebastian.
"We have no room for error, we must treat the game like a final," said the Argentinian.
"They have been doing well for a while.
"We can see their results and we also know they stopped Barcelona playing well [in a 0-0 draw in September].
"They have a very strong offensive unit, much technical ability and experience on the pitch."
