Simeone pleased with Vietto's contribution

Diego Simeone has hailed Luciano Vietto's impact on Atletico Madrid's style of play.

Argentine forward Vietto joined Atleti from Villarreal last June, scoring only three times across 26 appearances in all competitions to date.

But the 22-year-old has become Simeone's partner of choice for leading striker Antoine Griezmann over recent weeks, starting four of Atletico's past five matches as the France international has hit a rich run of goalscoring form.

Griezmann's four goals in as many games helped Simeone's men to a 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday – the third time in as many outings they have breached their opponents three times.

"I think we have reached a regularity and a more stable way of playing than before," Simeone said.

"Based on that and Vietto’s presence on the pitch, who allows us to connect better in our link-up play, [Yannick] Carrasco can get into the box too and the midfielders have more presence there.

"Vietto hasn’t scored that much at the moment but his presence is important."