Simeone on post-Champions League final comments: I spoke heatedly

Diego Simeone clarified his rash comments following Atletico Madrid's loss in the Champions League final last month.

Atleti suffered heartbreak for the second time in three years in the showpiece event, going down both times to city rivals Real Madrid.

After the penalty shoot-out loss to Madrid in Milan, Simeone said he would take some time to "think about" his future at the Vicente Calderon.

But the 46-year-old insists his comments were only made in the heat of the moment, committing himself to Atletico.

"I spoke heatedly, us Argentineans are like this," Simeone told reporters on Wednesday.

"The others do not take the blame for beating you, I learnt that with time. You have to remember the pain and suffering, because it is necessary to then get over it."

As for the club's future, Simeone believes Atletico will continue to remain among the best squads in world football for years to come.

"I don't think there are many better teams than us," he added. "To be better than Atletico is hard, because we play as a team.

"At every corner of the club, it's now been four and a half years that we are constantly eager to improve.

"The only teams better than us are Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, no one else."