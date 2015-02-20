Simeone refuses to compare with last term

Simeone's men sit third, seven points adrift of leaders and local rivals Real Madrid, and suffering a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo last time out.

However, Simeone does not think drawing comparisons with last season will do his side any favours ahead of their home clash with Almeria on Saturday.

"No, this is not the same season," he said. "Since the start of the season, I've never wanted to compare.

"This is another group and they will succeed according to the work they do game by game."

Atleti return to UEFA Champions League action at Bayer Leverkusen next Wednesday, but Simeone insists he is not looking beyond this weekend.

"We only think of the game ahead," he added. "We return to the Calderon with the enthusiasm generated by the fans and the team doing well in all the competitions.

"We're only thinking of the match against Almeria, which is important to continue on the good line we've been following.

"We're going to try to take the game where we feel more comfortable and follow in the same line."