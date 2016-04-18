Simpson: We will win title without Vardy

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson does not expect his side's Premier League title campaign to be derailed by the suspension of star striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy picked up two bookings in Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham, the second given for a dive in a call that Simpson felt was harsh.

Claudio Ranieri's side saw their lead at the top cut to five points as Tottenham thrashed Stoke City on Monday – the same day Vardy was hit with a Football Association improper conduct charge following his reaction to the dismissal.

But Simpson remains confident the Foxes – who host Swansea City this weekend – will finish the job and secure a remarkable title triumph.

"I know Vards is that quick and I know he's an honest player," he said.

"At the time I thought it was going to be a penalty, maybe it was a bit soft. It's unfortunate for him and the team.

"Vardy has been one of the best players in the league. But Leo [Leonardo Ulloa] came on and got a point for us. That [a last-minute penalty] was a lot of pressure for anyone.

"Other players have scored in the team and before last week Vards hadn't scored for five or six games, so we'll deal with it."

Simpson felt the last-gasp point secured against the Hammers could prove vital.

"Psychologically I think it's a massive point. I think we proved we're not easy to beat," Simpson added.

"We want to win every game, we want to keep clean sheets – that's the team we are.

"It didn't happen, but to draw in the last second of a game gives you a boost.

"We could have got our heads down when we went down 2-1 and accepted it, but that's not us and that's not our group. I think psychologically that proved to the world how together we are.

"All we can do is do what we've been doing all season, try to win games and work hard for each other. And every single one of us left everything out there on the pitch.

"I think we showed our togetherness and team spirit and fight. So I'm sure we'll cope with it well. We've got other players who can come in."