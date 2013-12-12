Sinclair: I have a lot of catching up to do

The on-loan Manchester City forward has only been able to make six appearances for Steve Clarke's side since arriving in August, but he feels ready to make his mark against Cardiff City.

After a frustrating campaign at the Etihad Stadium last season, Sinclair was hoping for a fresh start at The Hawthorns but his involvement was curtailed by the injury, which he sustained in September's win at Manchester United.

He now aims to return for their trip to South Wales and re-launch his West Brom career.

"I've been out for two months," he told The Express & Star. "I had a very bad pull which I did at Manchester United but I've been getting back to 100 per cent.

"Hopefully I can be right for the weekend.

"After playing 120 minutes in the (League Cup) Arsenal game, I then went into the United game and pulled up after 10 minutes. It was one of those frustrating things.

"But I'm looking forward to playing against Cardiff. I have a lot of catching up to do. I need to hit the ground running.

"Hopefully now, I can crack on and build on from there."