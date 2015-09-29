Skrtel impressed by hard-working Ings

Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel has spoken glowingly about Danny Ings after several impressive outings by the ex-Burnley forward.

Ings moved to Anfield during the off-season and Skrtel said he has brought a huge work rate and tremendous energy to the team.

The 23-year-old scored his first competitive goal for the club in their draw against Norwich City before also netting against Carlisle United in the League Cup.

"If you switched off for even a second he was gone and he’s been the same in training here. I’m glad he’s with us now,” Skrtel told the club's website.

"The amount of work he puts in every day is huge and I’m hoping he can score lots of goals this season."

Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday did not feature a goal for Ings, but he impressed with his work rate and link-up play with Daniel Sturridge.

Ings’ impact has come as no surprise to Skrtel, who faced him twice in opposition last year.

"Facing him was tough, really tough. I remember how he never stopped running and moving," the Slovak said.