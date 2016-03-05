Sky is the limit for King - Howe

Eddie Howe backed striker Josh King to become a complete player after his starring role in AFC Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

King rounded off a week in which in which he became a father for the first time with a goal at St James' Park and a brilliant attacking performance.

Bournemouth manager Howe lavished King with praise after the game, telling the BBC: "He was excellent - a real threat. The sky is the limit for Josh.

"He has got so much ability, so much talent. Physically, he is an incredible player when he gets going, so strong and so quick.

"The thing we all feel he needs to add to his game is the cutting edge and the goals, and he did that."

King provided the cross that led to Bournemouth taking the lead when Steven Taylor put the ball in his own net, and doubled the Cherries' advantage with a neat turn and shot in the second half.

Newcastle pulled one back through Ayoze Perez but Charlie Daniels scored late on to make it 3-1 and leave Newcastle facing a struggle to avoid relegation in their final 10 games of the season.

Howe claimed the win could have been more clinical, but admitted he was relieved to see his side move 11 points clear of the drop zone after two wins and a draw from their last three games.

He said: "The only frustration is that we should have put them to bed earlier. We could have made it easy for ourselves. It was very tight at the end until the third goal.

"That's seven points in a big week and it puts us in a good position.

"It's a nice gap. I always say we want to do better and we want more, so now we look to Swansea – another massive game against a team near us."

Despite enjoying a memorable week, King refuted suggestions that Bournemouth are safe from the drop, saying: "I wouldn't say we are safe. There are loads of games left and anything can happen.

"We set ourselves a target to stay in this league and that's still the aim."