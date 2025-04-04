Is Newcastle star Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update

The Sweden international has been scoring for fun this season

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United are still riding the crest of the Carabao Cup success wave.

The Magpies, who beat Liverpool to win their first top-flight trophy in 70 years a few weeks ago, have already confirmed their place in next season's Europa League thanks to winning that very competition.

Eddie Howe's side followed up their success at Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday but questions were asked after the full-time whistle, with Alexander Isak substituted after 66 minutes with what looked to be an injury.

Is Alexander Isak fit to face Leicester City this weekend?

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.

Alexander Isak has 24 goals to his name so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought off as a mere precaution, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle choose to rest Isak against Leicester City on Monday, with Callum Wilson waiting in the wings as he has done for most of the season.

Wilson has been restricted to just one Premier League start and could be given the nod against the Foxes, especially with Howe's side looking to challenge for the top four between now and the end of the season.

Callum Wilson (#9 Newcastle Utd) runs to the corner during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England.

Callum Wilson has started just one Premier League game this season (Image credit: Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

"I don’t think he was 100 per cent," said Howe after subbing his star man on Wednesday.

"That’s why we withdrew him. We hope it’s nothing too serious, but he just wasn’t feeling 100 per cent in his groin. He was just a little bit unsure in his movement, so that’s why we withdrew him."

“I think you're defined by your ability to score goals in this league and your attacking players really have to take that responsibility,” Howe added after the Swede notched his 24th goal of the season.

“I think he's done that unbelievably well since he's been here. It's not easy to do. I don't think [Brentford] was his finest game and I don't think he'll be surprised at me saying that.

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.

Alexander Isak is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the Magpies could do with keeping Isak fit and raring to go for the final few months of the campaign, especially given they are sitting nicely in that illustrious fifth position in the Premier League table at present.

Howe's men face Leicester City next up with the fixture set to be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday.

