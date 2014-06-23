Slimani: Algeria targeting knockout round

Algeria are on track to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup after dismantling Group H rivals South Korea 4-2 in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

The win was not only Algeria's first at the finals since 1982, it also sent the north African nation (three points, +1) two points clear of Russia (one point, -1), and South Korea (one point, -2) in second place with one game remaining against Fabio Capello's men.

And goal-scoring hero Slimani, who broke the deadlock at the Estadio Beira-Rio, said Algeria were striving to reach the knockout phase for the first time after their historic win.

"I can say that all of the players gave everything for this win today," man-of-the-match Slimani told FIFA.com post-game.

"It's still our aim to reach the round of 16, we have a chance and I hope we'll achieve that."

Slimani's 26th-minute opener was his 11th international goal in 23 appearances - enough to move him into the country's top-10 for all-time leading scorers.

The Sporting Lisbon forward is 10th in the standings alongside team-mate El Arbi Hillel Soudani - 24 goals behind record holder Abdelhafid Tasfaout (35) - and he paid tribute to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who handed him his debut in an international friendly against Niger in 2012.

"It's brilliant to score for my team, it's a wonderful feeling," said the 26-year-old.

"I have to thank the coach for giving me the opportunity."