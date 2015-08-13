Slimani re-signs with Sporting

Islam Slimani has signed a contract extension through to the end of the 2019-20 Primeira Liga season, Sporting Lisbon announced on Thursday.

After highly rated team-mate Joao Mario committed his future to the club earlier in the day, Slimani followed suit, penning a new deal with a €30million minimum release clause included at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The 27-year-old Algeria international forward - a reported target for Premier League duo West Ham and Tottenham towards the latter stages of 2014-15 - was a key contributor as Sporting upstaged Benfica in last week's Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

"I am very happy with this renewal with Sporting. It is recognition for the work I have been doing at the club," Slimani said via Sporting's official website.

"I am very evolved as a player here and I hope to continue to win more titles at Sporting after the Cup and the Super Cup."

Slimani has scored 25 goals in 64 matches in all competitions since joining Sporting from Algerian side CR Belouizdad in 2013.