Sneijder: Money was never an issue

Wesley Sneijder insisted money was never his motivation after his contract negotiations with Galatasaray ended successfully.

The Turkish champions announced on Saturday that they had tied the Dutch playmaker down to a new contract that will keep him at the Turk Telekom Arena until 2018.

Sneijder, 31, had been linked with a move away from Gala at points during last season, particularly when he went two months without receiving his wages.

But that matter was resolved and Sneijder spoke of his happiness in Istanbul at a press conference to formally confirm the contract renewal.

"I am really happy and I feel really comfortable here," said Sneijder. "My wife loves the city and club - my new baby will be born here.

"I never had doubts about the contract. The most important thing is feelings - how I feel and how the board feels about me. When that is there, money will never be a problem.

"Stability is very important for a player. I felt this at Ajax and I feel the same for Galatasaray. I will be here at least until 2018, when I will be 34. Maybe I will stay here more as a player or a coach.

"I will be a head coach one day for sure but I don't think about retirement now. I am fit and I feel great."



Sneijder signed for Gala in January 2013 and has won the Super Lig title twice, adding to his previous league crowns won with Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter.

Club president Dursun Ozbek added: "Sneijder is a very valuable player for us and we are delighted that he wants to continue serving us in the long-term.

"I wish him more good luck with his career at Galatasaray."