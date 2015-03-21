Snow forces Union v Dallas postponement

The match will now be held at 16:00 local time (20:00 GMT) at PPL Park with sunny weather predicted and a forecast temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

In a statement on the Union's website, the club claimed they were concerned about the safety at the stadium, as well as driving to PPL Park with up to 12 centimetres of snow predicted to fall on Friday.

"We had every intention to play our match as originally scheduled, but the current weather conditions will challenge the safety of our fans, players, and staff, and they always will be our first priority," Union CEO Nick Sakiewicz said.

Philadelphia's opening home match of the 2015 MLS season almost did not go ahead as planned due to snow, but a last-ditch effort cleared PPL Park for Union's clash with Colorado Rapids on March 7.