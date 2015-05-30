Solanke leads Chelsea to All-Stars victory

Teenage forward Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea beat Thailand All-Stars 1-0 in a post-season friendly on Saturday.

The 17-year-old swept home from an Ola Aina cross after 13 minutes to put the Premier League champions ahead at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

Solanke went close to doubling his tally on the stroke on half-time, however, he fired narrowly wide after latching on to Izzy Brown's pass.

Manager Jose Mourinho made 11 changes to a Chelsea team captained in the first half by goalkeeper Petr Cech - who seems poised to leave the club - with the likes of John Terry, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard entering the fray.

Hazard spurned a number of opportunities to add to Chelsea's lead but the London club stood firm despite their profligacy as Solanke's goal proved to be enough.