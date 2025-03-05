Chelsea have already completed signing of wonderkid who has equalled long-standing Neymar record

Chelsea already have a hugely exciting prospect on their hands, who has matched Neymar

SANTOS, BRAZIL - MARCH 02: Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during a match between Santos and Red Bull Bragantino as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 quarter-final at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on March 02, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images) Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Neymar and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are beginning to see the fruits of their transfer strategy in going after young, talented individuals in recent seasons, with a youthful Blues side challenging for a spot in next season's Champions League.

While some signings have failed to work out, such as Mykhalo Mudryk's big-money move to Stamford Bridge, others, like Cole Palmer, have proved a masterstroke. The Chelsea hierarchy will still be hopeful many more can match the potential shown in glimpses, vindicating the club's strategy in the market.

One, though, has now equalled a record first set by Neymar 15 years ago - and he hasn't even played a minute for Chelsea yet.

Chelsea have already signed a player who has matched Neymar's record

Estevao Willian celebrates a goal for Palmeiras against Uruguayan side Liverpool in the Copa Libertadores in April 2024. Chelsea signing

Chelsea have already signed Estevao Willian (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar has recently returned to his boyhood side Santos following a difficult period in Saudi Arabia suffering from injuries, but remains arguably one of the best players in the world on his day. In his early years in Brazil, he rightly earned plenty of hype for his performances, with Barcelona eventually paying £71.5m to sign him in 2013.

And while a number of talented individuals have since emerged from Brazil in the meantime, with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick all moving to Europe at an early age, too, none have quite managed to match Neymar's record of 30 goal involvements before their 18th birthday. That is, until now.

Chelsea signing SURAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 20: Estevao of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Round 16 match between Ecuador and Brazil at Manahan Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Surakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Masashi Hara - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Estevao has made four appearances for the Brazil national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea agreed a deal worth £47m with Palmeiras for Estevao Willian in June 2024, agreeing for the youngster to move to the UK at the start of the 2025/26 season on July 1 when he has finally turned 18 and played for the Brazilian side in the Club World Cup this summer.

And it seems like the Blues could have the next superstar on their hands, following his equalling of Neymar's 15-year record. After scoring twice against Sao Bernardo in the Sao Paulo state championship at the weekend, Estevao Willian registered his 29th and 30th goal involvement in Palmeiras' first team.

In total, the left-footed right-winger has bagged 20 goals and layed on 10 assists in just 57 games of his professional career - and he still has plenty of time to add to those tallies considering he doesn't turn 18 until April 24.

Estevao is no stranger to success, either, having already lifted Brazil's Serie A title and Sao Paulo state championship in his fledgling career. Indeed, he has even won the Bola de Ouro, awarded to Serie A's best player that year, something Neymar also achieved in 2011.

SANTOS, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 01: Neymar of Santos celebrates a scored goal during a match between Santos and Palmeiras as part of the Brazilian Serie A Championship 2012 at Vila Belmiro Stadium on December 01, 2012 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Helio Suenaga/LatinContent via Getty Images) Chelsea

Neymar set the record 15 years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those performances have seen him earn regular call-ups to the Brazil national team, too, with Estevao having already made four appearances.

In FourFourTwo's view, there's potential that Estevao walks straight into the Chelsea first team next season. The best talent from Brazil can develop into world beaters, and Chelsea will likely provide him with plenty of opportunitites to develop and excel in the coming years.

