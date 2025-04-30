Barcelona forward Raphinha has been in ridiculous form so far this season

Watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan as the two sides meet in the semi-finals of the 2024/2025 Champions League on Wednesday April 30, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Barcelona vs Inter key information

• Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT

• Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

• Free stream: RTE Player (Ireland)

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Barcelona vs Inter for free?

You can watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan for free if you're in Ireland, with public broadcaster RTÉ showing the game on Wednesday April 30.

Television viewers should tune into RTÉ2, while to watch Barca vs Inter online RTÉ Player is the place to find the free live stream, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual RTÉ streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re away from home for Barcelona vs Inter, your usual streaming services won't work due to geo-restrictions. Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

NordVPN: 70% off, 30-day money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Inter in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Barcelona vs Inter.

The game will be on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Barcelona vs Inter live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Barcelona vs Inter live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Barcelona vs Inter around the world

Can I watch Barcelona vs Inter in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch a Barcelona vs Inter live stream on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Inter in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Barcelona vs Inter. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Inter in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Barcelona vs Inter.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Inter in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.