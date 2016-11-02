Solbakken: We were only missing a goal

Copenhagen head coach Stale Solbakken insists the only thing missing for his side was a goal after they drew 0-0 against Leicester City in the Champions League.

The visiting Premier League champions had won their previous three European encounters, but they were outplayed in Denmark.

However, with Kasper Schmeichel in inspired form, Leicester kept a clean sheet - as they had in their 1-0 win at home to Copenhagen - to frustrate Solbakken.

"After 180 minutes against Leicester, the only thing missed was that we did not score a goal," he told TV3+.

"Leicester created two or three chances against us for 180 minutes, so we have been doing well defensively."

Solbakken was impressed with how his side bossed the game against Claudio Ranieri's men.

"In the first half, we controlled the game," he added. "They play with high intensity and at a pace which we are not accustomed to, but we adapted well.

"The second half opened the game up a bit. We did not have the same great control - especially in a period where we made a number of technical errors - but we came back well with chances for [Benjamin] Verbic and the last one for [Andreas] Cornelius."