Solskjaer: Bellamy has been persecuted

Bellamy was suspended for striking Swansea's Jonathan de Guzman in the South Wales derby on Saturday, seeing him miss Tuesday's draw with Aston Villa, while also ruling him out of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Wigan and a league clash with Hull City later in February.



Solskjaer said it was double standards from the Football Association, as Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure escaped punishment for a kick out at Norwich City's Ricky van Wolfswinkel.



"Everyone can see there is a big difference in the decisions. One has got three games and the other has got away with it," Solksjaer said after his side's 0-0 draw at home to Villa.



"I think that Craig's reputation has gone before him. When you see him in training, even in games, he is a top professional.



"It is a little collision, there is no violence in it, but we have just got to accept it, we don't want it dragging on.



"Craig just wants to stay fit and be ready for the Spurs game. But we did not feel it was the right decision. I am sure the referee saw it.



"You look at what they did not give Toure and what they gave Craig and you are unhappy with it. I am very disappointed and, as I have said, I think his reputation has gone before him."